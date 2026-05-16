JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Matthew 25 Management Corp's 10th Largest Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.6% of Matthew 25 Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,964,459,000 after purchasing an additional 607,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,959,330,000 after purchasing an additional 347,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,622,675,000 after purchasing an additional 322,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,360,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,809,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

JPM opened at $297.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.67 and a 200 day moving average of $307.32. The company has a market cap of $798.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $256.00 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorganChase declared dividends on its Series II, OO and PP preferred stock, signaling continued capital return and financial stability. JPMorganChase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

JPMorganChase declared dividends on its Series II, OO and PP preferred stock, signaling continued capital return and financial stability. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that JPMorgan’s long-running push into early-stage tech banking is paying off, with the firm now leading global technology investment banking and winning business from startup clients early in their growth cycle. JPMorgan's bet on early-stage companies pays off in leading global tech investment banking

Reuters reported that JPMorgan’s long-running push into early-stage tech banking is paying off, with the firm now leading global technology investment banking and winning business from startup clients early in their growth cycle. Positive Sentiment: Chase continued expanding its branch network, opening 18 new branches in May as part of a multibillion-dollar expansion, which supports deposit gathering and retail growth over time. Chase Opens 18 Branches in May Amid Multibillion-Dollar Expansion

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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