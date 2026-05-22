JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is World Investment Advisors' 9th Largest Position

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of World Investment Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. World Investment Advisors' holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 434,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $140,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $303.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $256.00 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $812.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here