JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $306.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $256.00 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $300.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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