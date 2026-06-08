JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 309,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $198,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $312.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $838.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $303.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Evercore upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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