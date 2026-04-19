JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 47,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $159,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,964,459,000 after acquiring an additional 607,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after acquiring an additional 347,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,622,675,000 after acquiring an additional 322,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,360,045,000 after acquiring an additional 168,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,809,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,147,894,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More.

JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More.

Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More.

Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More.

JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory risks remain on management’s radar (geopolitics, energy, deficits). These are background risks investors should monitor but don’t negate the quarter’s strength. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $310.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $226.34 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.65 and a 200 day moving average of $306.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $833.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.16.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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