JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $309.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $272.11 and a 1 year high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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