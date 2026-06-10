JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $100,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

JPM opened at $312.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $304.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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