JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $319.36 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $266.85 and a one year high of $337.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $306.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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