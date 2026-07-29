JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $6,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $326.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $359.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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