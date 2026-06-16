JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Increased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1,489.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 103,608 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.6% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Evercore raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Autonomous Res lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $319.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.14. The company has a market cap of $855.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $266.85 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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