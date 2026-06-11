J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $387.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America launched new card and client-rewards offerings, including Custom Pay Plan , a Refer-a-Friend bonus program, and enhanced credit-monitoring tools, which could support card usage, customer retention, and fee income. Article Title

Bank of America launched new card and client-rewards offerings, including , a bonus program, and enhanced credit-monitoring tools, which could support card usage, customer retention, and fee income. Positive Sentiment: Management said trading revenue is running better than expected , with markets business revenue potentially exceeding 15% growth in Q2, supported by equities strength. Article Title

Management said , with markets business revenue potentially exceeding 15% growth in Q2, supported by equities strength. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America highlighted surging demand for AI-led treasury, FX, and payments solutions in Asia Pacific, suggesting continued momentum in global transaction services. Article Title

Bank of America highlighted in Asia Pacific, suggesting continued momentum in global transaction services. Positive Sentiment: The bank also expanded its FIFA World Cup 2026 marketing campaign , which may help brand awareness and customer acquisition, though the direct financial impact is less immediate. Article Title

The bank also expanded its , which may help brand awareness and customer acquisition, though the direct financial impact is less immediate. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s in-house research has turned more cautious on the broader market, warning that multiple bear-market and “take profits” signals are flashing. This reflects the firm’s market outlook rather than BAC’s own fundamentals. Article Title

Bank of America’s in-house research has turned more cautious on the broader market, warning that multiple bear-market and “take profits” signals are flashing. This reflects the firm’s market outlook rather than BAC’s own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Justice Department reportedly opened a debanking probe and subpoenaed major banks, including Bank of America, seeking records on accounts that were closed for possible political reasons. That raises regulatory and reputational risk. Article Title

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here