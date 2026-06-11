J.Safra Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,141.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,822 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWN Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 796.6% in the fourth quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,348.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,266,701 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $118,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,277 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 850.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 223,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200,142 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

NFLX stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $115 price target , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating and kept its , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Article Title

Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Article Title

Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target to $110 from $128 but kept a Buy rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target to but kept a rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Article Title

Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst cut the price target and said Netflix has limited near-term catalysts, reinforcing concerns that the stock may struggle to rebound quickly. Article Title

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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