Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 1,081.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,371 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 170,599 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Booking were worth $30,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $11,646,302,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2,674.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,420,711 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,026,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,999,915 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,691,186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,455,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,101,866 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,087,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $232.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Booking from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson set a $240.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Booking from $188.00 to $172.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Latest Booking News

Investors following BKNG have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: OpenTable, Booking’s restaurant-booking brand, agreed to acquire Australian company me&u, which provides AI-enabled ordering and payments tools. Combining those capabilities with OpenTable’s reservation platform could broaden its restaurant product suite and guest engagement offering; the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary conditions. OpenTable announces proposed acquisition of me&u

OpenTable, Booking’s restaurant-booking brand, agreed to acquire Australian company me&u, which provides AI-enabled ordering and payments tools. Combining those capabilities with OpenTable’s reservation platform could broaden its restaurant product suite and guest engagement offering; the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary conditions. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its buy rating on BKNG and maintained a $250 price target, signaling an optimistic analyst view of the shares. BTIG Research rating

BTIG Research reaffirmed its buy rating on BKNG and maintained a $250 price target, signaling an optimistic analyst view of the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Booking shares outperformed competitors during a strong trading session, but the report does not identify a specific Booking-related catalyst behind that performance. Booking stock outperforms competitors

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $7,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 325,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,259,692.75. This represents a 13.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $236,775.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,875,865. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,436,835. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.0%

BKNG stock opened at $149.50 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.55 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.17. Booking had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $99.50 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Booking's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc. is an online travel and restaurant-reservation company that connects travelers with accommodations, transportation, travel experiences and dining options. Its services include hotel and vacation-rental bookings, flights, rental cars, and restaurant reservations. The company operates a portfolio of brands, including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, OpenTable and Rentalcars.com. Its platforms serve customers and travel providers in markets around the world, with services offered in multiple languages and currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report).

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