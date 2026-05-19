Juno Financial Group LLC Makes New $6.73 Million Investment in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,918 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $6,731,000. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Juno Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,214,496 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,070,975,000 after purchasing an additional 231,440 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the software giant's stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the software giant's stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the software giant's stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the software giant's stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Microsoft to $502.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $641.00 to $646.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance decreased their target price on Microsoft from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $560.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $423.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $356.28 and a 52-week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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