Juno Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,316,000 after buying an additional 373,027 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $166,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7,309.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $126,834,000 after buying an additional 258,694 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $556.01 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $633.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 64.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $654.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $665.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $646.16.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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