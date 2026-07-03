Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,742 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 32,494 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $176.27 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $195.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.50 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The company's revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.50.

View Our Latest Report on KALU

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $866,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,279.39. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Iulian Gheorghe sold 175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.22, for a total transaction of $30,488.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $774,930.56. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,731 shares of company stock worth $12,529,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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