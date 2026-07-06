Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,458 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,258 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,832,708,000 after acquiring an additional 966,926 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $434.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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