KBC Group NV Acquires 28,419 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,734 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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