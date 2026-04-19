KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 368.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,250 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $196.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $247.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.62. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.85, for a total transaction of $1,910,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866.20. This trade represents a 99.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total value of $1,549,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,983,853.13. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,517 shares of company stock worth $10,943,111. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Further Reading

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