KBC Group NV Buys 1,507 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,339.55 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $962.54 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,296.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,368.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,459.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Further Reading

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