KBC Group NV Buys 17,664 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,083 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,306 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $132.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $161.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $108.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.45.

Read Our Latest Report on DECK

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,985.84. This trade represents a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,333,692.98. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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