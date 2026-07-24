KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in WD-40 Company $WDFC

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC - Free Report) by 6,526.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.23% of WD-40 worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1,462.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 400.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 195.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research raised WD-40 to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded WD-40 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WD-40

WD-40 Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $232.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. WD-40 Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.38 and a fifty-two week high of $298.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $226.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.26.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $195.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. WD-40's payout ratio is 62.01%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

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