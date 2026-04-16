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KBC Group NV Has $135.48 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Interactive Brokers Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • KBC Group raised its stake in Interactive Brokers by 3.6% to 2,106,594 shares, a position valued at about $135.48 million (0.12% of the company) after buying 72,974 additional shares in Q4.
  • Interactive Brokers beat quarterly expectations with EPS of $0.65 versus $0.50 and revenue of $1.64 billion (up 18.5% year-over-year); analysts' consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $79.00.
  • Insiders have been net sellers recently: Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares for $4.533 million, and insiders sold 400,000 shares (≈$30.73 million) in the past three months, while insiders still own 2.8% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106,594 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $135,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. National Pension Service increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 707,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $4,533,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.69 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 14.48%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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