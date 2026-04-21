KBC Group NV Has $1.84 Million Stake in Nutanix $NTNX

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,611 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 210,771 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,682,475 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,984,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,193 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 40.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,626,271 shares of the technology company's stock worth $492,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,005 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,559,876 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,819,000 after purchasing an additional 344,076 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,517,888 shares of the technology company's stock worth $181,734,000 after purchasing an additional 653,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,199,470 shares of the technology company's stock worth $238,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutanix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. Nutanix has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $709.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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