KBC Group NV Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,163 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 17,104 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,370.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,341,492.02. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $169,754.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,133,961.26. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,954 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,871. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $95.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $121.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Akamai Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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