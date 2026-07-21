KBC Group NV Has $54.30 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,717 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv worth $54,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $291.80 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $318.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.03. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $342.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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