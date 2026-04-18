KBC Group NV Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,942 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $27,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in American International Group by 2,473.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in American International Group by 950.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. American International Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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