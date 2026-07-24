KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Clarivate PLC $CLVT

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,627,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. KBC Group NV owned about 0.25% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,148 shares of the company's stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $32,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 108,168 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,788 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Clarivate from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Clarivate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLVT

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.38. Clarivate PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $585.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Clarivate's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate PLC will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clarivate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clarivate wasn't on the list.

While Clarivate currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here