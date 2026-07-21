KBC Group NV Purchases 141,651 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 141,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $73,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,140,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $155.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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