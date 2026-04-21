KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock worth $695,275,000 after purchasing an additional 830,418 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,417,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,514,000 after acquiring an additional 172,479 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 999,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 57,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 729,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,334,000 after acquiring an additional 163,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 652,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $365.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $366.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Down 0.2%

EG stock opened at $350.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $368.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $331.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($18.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 53.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Everest Group's payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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