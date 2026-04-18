KBC Group NV Sells 133,500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,339 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 133,500 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of DexCom worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in DexCom by 13.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 1.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $63.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. DexCom's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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