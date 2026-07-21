KBC Group NV Sells 177,453 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,758 shares of the company's stock after selling 177,453 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.38% of DaVita worth $39,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company's stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 880 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in DaVita by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DaVita

DaVita Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $239.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.70.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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