KBC Group NV Sells 35,305 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,371 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 35,305 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $18,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,156,870,000 after buying an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $901,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,869,143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $835,626,000 after acquiring an additional 431,728 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,537,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,193,841 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $316,916,000 after acquiring an additional 49,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,850 shares of company stock worth $3,908,125. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here