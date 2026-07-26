KBC Group NV Sells 35,589 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,719 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,589 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro’s preliminary fiscal Q4 update showed gross margins of 15% to 17% , far above prior guidance of 8.2% to 8.4%, suggesting a much stronger profit profile. At Last, Some Good News for Super Micro Stock

Super Micro’s preliminary fiscal Q4 update showed gross margins of , far above prior guidance of 8.2% to 8.4%, suggesting a much stronger profit profile. Positive Sentiment: The company said it received more than $60 billion in new orders/backlog , reinforcing demand for its AI server and data center systems. Supermicro Introduces New Server Portfolio with 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs

The company said it received , reinforcing demand for its AI server and data center systems. Positive Sentiment: Supermicro launched a new H15 server portfolio using 6th Gen AMD EPYC 9006 CPUs , with up to 1.7x better performance and higher memory/PCIe bandwidth, which could support future AI and enterprise sales. Supermicro introduceert een nieuw serverassortiment...

Supermicro launched a new H15 server portfolio using , with up to 1.7x better performance and higher memory/PCIe bandwidth, which could support future AI and enterprise sales. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive, with price-target increases and upgraded earnings estimates implying stronger expected profitability ahead. SMCI analyst coverage and estimates

Several analysts turned more constructive, with price-target increases and upgraded earnings estimates implying stronger expected profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still trimmed near-term revenue/earnings estimates, reflecting caution that growth may not be linear even with the backlog strength.

Some analysts still trimmed near-term revenue/earnings estimates, reflecting caution that growth may not be linear even with the backlog strength. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about unusually large options trading and broader AI-stock momentum point to elevated trading interest, but they do not change the company’s fundamentals by themselves.

Articles about unusually large options trading and broader AI-stock momentum point to elevated trading interest, but they do not change the company’s fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: One brokerage lowered its target to $34 and kept a neutral stance, indicating some skepticism about how quickly Supermicro can convert backlog into sustained earnings.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. CJS Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $30.10 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $62.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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