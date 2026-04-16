KBC Group NV Sells 38,820 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,236 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 38,820 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Cigna Group worth $98,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in Cigna Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 4,350 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 27,862 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 16,441 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $269.01 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $276.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.23. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Cigna Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $332.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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