KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $66.11 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $66,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 939,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after buying an additional 1,194,583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after buying an additional 110,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,968,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,578,788,000 after buying an additional 607,288 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $359.30. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $326.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Autonomous Res lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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