Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,265 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 121,069 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. SMA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,269,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Yorkville Ives started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Freedom Broker raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.19.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,745.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,936.57. This represents a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 4,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $239.33 per share, with a total value of $999,442.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,486,958.84. The trade was a 28.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $198.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $224.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.87.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $2.63. Salesforce had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

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