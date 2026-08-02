Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Keel Point LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $19,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,998,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, President Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $311.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.15, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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