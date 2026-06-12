Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 541.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,588,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,656,131,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,406,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. BTIG Remains Bullish On Boston Scientific (BSX); Check Out What It Says About The Stock

BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone.

Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results.

Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations.

Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Stock Decline

The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: A recent market update showed BSX declined again in the latest session, reinforcing the bearish momentum that has followed the guidance-related selloff. Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE BSX opened at $47.22 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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