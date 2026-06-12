Keel Point LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,675 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Keel Point LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $241.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.93 and a 200 day moving average of $233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at $129,242,432.13. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Amazon.com News

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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