Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 128,545 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,006 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $18,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NOG opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Northern Oil and Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Oil and Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Northern Oil and Gas to $3.07 from $2.74, implying stronger near-term earnings power. Northern Oil and Gas stock page

Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Northern Oil and Gas to $3.07 from $2.74, implying stronger near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates to $3.49 from $3.15 and FY2028 estimates to $3.35 from $3.02, pointing to continued confidence in longer-term profitability. Northern Oil and Gas stock page

The firm also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates to $3.49 from $3.15 and FY2028 estimates to $3.35 from $3.02, pointing to continued confidence in longer-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly outlooks were also raised, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and 2027 quarters, which can reinforce investor sentiment that earnings momentum is improving. Northern Oil and Gas stock page

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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