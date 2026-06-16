Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,325 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 173.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC's holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $297.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.83 and a 200 day moving average of $320.75. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $233.14 and a one year high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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