Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 18,706 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,204 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,706 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Generac by 1,141.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 695,600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $94,859,000 after purchasing an additional 639,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Generac by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,337 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,825,000 after purchasing an additional 536,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,590,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,020,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at $153,653,231.04. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $149,743.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,564.08. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Up 2.9%

GNRC opened at $269.84 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.94 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $245.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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