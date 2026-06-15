Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,503 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $11,178,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $858.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.73 and a 12-month high of $1,005.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Sterling Infrastructure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling expectations for continued strong profit growth and supporting a bullish view on the stock. Sidoti earnings estimate updates

Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for , including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling expectations for continued strong profit growth and supporting a bullish view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Another recent report said Wall Street remains positive on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , citing a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target of $950, which suggests analysts still see upside from current levels. Wall Street remains positive article

Another recent report said Wall Street remains positive on , citing a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target of $950, which suggests analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) as a solid growth stock, pointing to its strong growth attributes as a reason it could generate exceptional returns. Zacks growth stock article

Zacks highlighted as a solid growth stock, pointing to its strong growth attributes as a reason it could generate exceptional returns. Positive Sentiment: Broker-focused commentary also pointed investors toward Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , reinforcing that the stock is drawing attention from analysts and the market. Broker suggestions article

Broker-focused commentary also pointed investors toward , reinforcing that the stock is drawing attention from analysts and the market. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings history already supports the bullish narrative: Sterling Infrastructure beat expectations in its last quarterly report, and current guidance remains strong, helping justify elevated investor expectations.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

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