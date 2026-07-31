Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 5,280 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,621 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 338,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,199,000 after purchasing an additional 285,426 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 14,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,990,741 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $371,334,000 after buying an additional 317,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $230.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $238.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $218.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.38 per share, with a total value of $113,477.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,463,933.86. This represents a 0.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 397 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $88,681.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,588.76. The trade was a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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