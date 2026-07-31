Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 23,212 Textron Inc. $TXT

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,212 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Textron by 3,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 6.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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