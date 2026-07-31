Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 122.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,473 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Masco were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 37.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 713,598 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,080,000 after buying an additional 195,509 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Masco by 733.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 612,832 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 539,339 shares during the period. Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $2,123,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Masco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, well above the $1.32 consensus estimate and up from $1.30 a year earlier. Operating profit increased 14% to $470 million, while the company returned $454 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Masco Slides as 2Q Sales Fall, Tariff Pressures Overshadow Higher Profit

Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, well above the $1.32 consensus estimate and up from $1.30 a year earlier. Operating profit increased 14% to $470 million, while the company returned $454 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60 from $4.10-$4.30, partly reflecting an approximately $85 million net benefit from tariff refunds. The new range is above the roughly $4.27 analyst consensus. Masco raises 2026 EPS outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60 from $4.10-$4.30, partly reflecting an approximately $85 million net benefit from tariff refunds. The new range is above the roughly $4.27 analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target to $85 but retained a Buy rating, indicating continued long-term upside potential. Barclays reduced its target to $79 and shifted to Equal Weight, while Evercore cut its rating from Outperform to In-Line with a $78 target. Masco Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q2 Results

Truist lowered its price target to $85 but retained a Buy rating, indicating continued long-term upside potential. Barclays reduced its target to $79 and shifted to Equal Weight, while Evercore cut its rating from Outperform to In-Line with a $78 target. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 2.9% year over year to $1.99 billion, missing the $2.08 billion consensus estimate. Weaker North American volumes and a soft housing and home-improvement environment raised concerns about underlying demand, while tariff pressures overshadowed the profit improvement. Masco's Q2 Earnings Beat on Tariff Refunds, Sales Miss

Second-quarter revenue fell 2.9% year over year to $1.99 billion, missing the $2.08 billion consensus estimate. Weaker North American volumes and a soft housing and home-improvement environment raised concerns about underlying demand, while tariff pressures overshadowed the profit improvement. Negative Sentiment: The earnings-related sales miss prompted analysts to lower forecasts and contributed to the stock’s decline, as investors appeared more concerned about organic growth and the sustainability of tariff-related benefits than the quarterly EPS beat.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $72.27 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32. Masco had a return on equity of 2,379.08% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Masco's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's payout ratio is 29.43%.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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