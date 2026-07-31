Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 17,554 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Sysco were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw purchased 13,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

See Also

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