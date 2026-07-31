Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,519 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,341,535,000 after buying an additional 364,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $716,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,034 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $494,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $579,922,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key C.H. Robinson Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.61 per share , above the $1.53 analyst consensus and up from $1.29 a year earlier. Revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $4.93 billion , also exceeding estimates. Improved pricing, market-share gains and Lean AI productivity initiatives supported profitability. Reuters: CH Robinson's quarterly profit beats view on improved pricing

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , above the $1.53 analyst consensus and up from $1.29 a year earlier. Revenue rose 19.3% year over year to , also exceeding estimates. Improved pricing, market-share gains and Lean AI productivity initiatives supported profitability. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly net income increased to approximately $186.8 million from $152.5 million, reinforcing the benefits of stronger freight pricing and operating improvements. C.H. Robinson Profit Rises as Higher Prices Boost Revenue

Quarterly net income increased to approximately from $152.5 million, reinforcing the benefits of stronger freight pricing and operating improvements. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens maintained an Overweight rating but lowered its price target from $225 to $215. TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird also issued more cautious forecasts, indicating that analysts may expect a slower pace of improvement despite the quarterly beat. Benzinga analyst update

Stephens maintained an rating but lowered its price target from $225 to $215. TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird also issued more cautious forecasts, indicating that analysts may expect a slower pace of improvement despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline reflects concerns that CHRW remains expensive relative to its earnings outlook. A valuation review characterized the shares as still overvalued, while the selloff occurred on unusually heavy trading volume. GuruFocus valuation analysis

The stock’s decline reflects concerns that CHRW remains expensive relative to its earnings outlook. A valuation review characterized the shares as still overvalued, while the selloff occurred on unusually heavy trading volume. Negative Sentiment: Although earnings improved, weaker cash flow, planned 2026 capital expenditures of $65 million to $75 million and an ongoing legal appeal process add uncertainty. These issues may have outweighed the earnings beat and raised questions about the durability of margin gains. C.H. Robinson capex and legal update

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 15.4%

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $210.33. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day moving average of $180.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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