Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,702 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,222,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,817,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in NRG Energy by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,808,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $287,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,672 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 492.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $141,918,000 after purchasing an additional 734,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $85,951,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.59 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $201.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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